Donald W. Smith, 87, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was born February 09, 1932. Donald and his wife, Bertha A. (Reichstetter) Smith, celebrated 64 years of marriage. He was employed as a firefighter for the city of Allentown for 31 years before his retirement. Donald proudly served our country in the U.S. Army in France. He enjoyed playing the organ and fishing in Canada. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his sons, Scott A. and wife, Leslie, and David W. and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Samantha, Cassandra and Alex; and nieces and nephews. Donald was the son of the late Samuel J. and Hilda I. (Heckman) Smith. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kelly; son, Dean; and brother, Samuel. Services: Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 in memory of Donald.