Donavan Michael Gieringer, 23, of Topton, died March 22, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was a son of Michael F., husband of Wendy L. (Doll) Gieringer, Mohrsville, and Christina M. (Dolny), wife of Ricky Dey, Oley. Funeral. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00 am. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich St, Kutztown. Viewing, Monday, April 1, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Share memories & read full obituary at Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019