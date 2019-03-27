Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donavan Gieringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donavan Michael Gieringer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donavan Michael Gieringer Obituary
Donavan Michael Gieringer, 23, of Topton, died March 22, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was a son of Michael F., husband of Wendy L. (Doll) Gieringer, Mohrsville, and Christina M. (Dolny), wife of Ricky Dey, Oley. Funeral. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00 am. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich St, Kutztown. Viewing, Monday, April 1, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Share memories & read full obituary at Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now