Donna A. Knoblach, 61, of Northampton, PA passed away on December 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born October 18, 1958 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Donald A. Bilder, Sr. and the late Barbara (Ondrejca) Bilder.
She was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the Special Education Department Head for the Northampton Area School District for many years before retiring. Donna was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary R. C. Church, Northampton, PA. She was also a longtime member of the National Honor Society, Northampton School District. She was a crafter and she loved art. She and her mother were both known for their candy making, which they graciously shared with many people throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Surviving along with her father are; son, Keith J. Knoblach of Northampton, PA, brother, Donald A. Bilder, Jr., of West Palm Beach, FL, granddaughter Kaitlyn Knoblach, and companion Sam Weirback both of Northampton.
Future services to be announced, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 is in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to Assumption B.V.M. church memorial fund or the American Kidney foundation both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019