Donna Beth Sedlock, 66, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Michael Sedlock. Born August 22, 1954 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Joyce (Fogle) Althouse. Donna worked at Cedarbrook Nursing Home for over 20 years. Survivors: sisters, Bonnie L. Fritchey, Wanda Scheetz; brother, Barry Althouse; nephews, Philip A. Fritchey and wife, Sarah Stone, James Scheetz; nieces, Gretchen A. Kelly, Sheila Clay, Shelly Rhyne, Leslie Conroy, Tammy Althouse; great nephew, Grant Fritchey. Donna was predeceased by a brother, Todd Althouse, and a sister, Pam Makovsky. Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com
.