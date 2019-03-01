Donna Carol Stauffer, 81, of Phoebe Terrace, Allentown, passed away on February 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Samuel F. Stauffer and the late Miriam (Hartung) Stauffer. Growing up, Donna lived in Leck Hill, York and Weatherly before moving to Allentown in 1955. Donna graduated from Allentown High School in 1957 and attended the Johnstown Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Johnstown, PA. Donna was an office worker at the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 2003. Following her retirement, she moved to Phoebe Terrace. Donna loved to travel and music – most especially playing the piano and the organ. Her hobbies included bowling, sewing, embroidery and knitting. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Allentown.Survivors: Brother: Dale F. Stauffer and his wife Susan of Hilton Head Island, S.C.Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life remembering Donna will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Phoebe Terrace, 1940 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, PA www.jsburkholder.comContributions in Donna's memory may be made to Phoebe Ministries, 1925 W. Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital, 850 S. 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary