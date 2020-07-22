1/1
Donna Diane Bardman
Donna Diane Bardman, 66, of Macungie passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Grace (Ruth) Curcio and the late Donald Guldin. Penn Title Company as a Sr. Escrow Officer in Allentown for 28 years. Along with her mother: she is survived by her sister: Janice, wife of Philip Lopez of Lower Macungie, and their children: Jess Kulp Jr, Justin Kulp, Jason Kulp and Jennifer Yoder. Services will be held privately. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Grace I am so sorry to hear about Donna! May she R.I.P !
Michele Bird
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to cousin Jan and family and Aunt Grace.
I fondly remember Donna's smile and growing up with her she loved playing piano and her dog Candy. My prayers for all for strength and comfort during this sad time.
Dena
Family
July 22, 2020
I am saddened to see this in today's paper. Donna was such a nice person. My heartfelt condolences to her family at this time. Remember what a wonderful smile she had and that she loved to get her nails done!
Shari Noctor
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear the news of Donna’s passing. She will he remembered as a wonderfully helpful and caring person.
Geoff
Friend
