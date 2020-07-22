Donna Diane Bardman, 66, of Macungie passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Grace (Ruth) Curcio and the late Donald Guldin. Penn Title Company as a Sr. Escrow Officer in Allentown for 28 years. Along with her mother: she is survived by her sister: Janice, wife of Philip Lopez of Lower Macungie, and their children: Jess Kulp Jr, Justin Kulp, Jason Kulp and Jennifer Yoder. Services will be held privately. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.