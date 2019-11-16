|
|
Donna J. Kleppinger, 70, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. She was the wife of Robert K. Kleppinger, Sr; they were married on January 2, 1970. Born in Flint Michigan, November 11, 1949, she was the daughter of Phyllis J. (MacLaughlin) Fedorak, Point Phillip and the late William S. Dobler, and stepdaughter of the late Stephen R. Fedorak. Donna graduated from the Allentown School of Cosmetology. After graduating she became a teacher for the Stroudsburg School of Cosmetology and then opened her own salon, We're Makin' Waves Salon in Northampton. Donna was an active member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, where she participated in the children's programs and was CYC group leader. Donna's most cherished moments were spent with her family, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by sons, Robert K. Kleppinger Jr. (Joyce), Hazelton, Rev. Bryon K. Kleppinger (Laura), Weedville PA, Gregory A. Kleppinger (fiancé Autumn), Pittsburgh, Daughters, Kathy K. Hahn, Walnutport, Tammie L. Kress, (Sean), Palmerton. Sisters, Phyllis Merchent, Arizona. Carol Muffley, Point Phillip. Predeceased sister, Sharen Humphreys. 15 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 19th, 11:00 AM in the Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville, PA. Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 am. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethany Wesleyan Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019