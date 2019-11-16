Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mountain Drive
Cherryville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Wesleyan Church
675 Blue Mountain Drive
Cherryville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kleppinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Kleppinger


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Kleppinger Obituary
Donna J. Kleppinger, 70, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. She was the wife of Robert K. Kleppinger, Sr; they were married on January 2, 1970. Born in Flint Michigan, November 11, 1949, she was the daughter of Phyllis J. (MacLaughlin) Fedorak, Point Phillip and the late William S. Dobler, and stepdaughter of the late Stephen R. Fedorak. Donna graduated from the Allentown School of Cosmetology. After graduating she became a teacher for the Stroudsburg School of Cosmetology and then opened her own salon, We're Makin' Waves Salon in Northampton. Donna was an active member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, where she participated in the children's programs and was CYC group leader. Donna's most cherished moments were spent with her family, especially the grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by sons, Robert K. Kleppinger Jr. (Joyce), Hazelton, Rev. Bryon K. Kleppinger (Laura), Weedville PA, Gregory A. Kleppinger (fiancé Autumn), Pittsburgh, Daughters, Kathy K. Hahn, Walnutport, Tammie L. Kress, (Sean), Palmerton. Sisters, Phyllis Merchent, Arizona. Carol Muffley, Point Phillip. Predeceased sister, Sharen Humphreys. 15 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 19th, 11:00 AM in the Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville, PA. Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 am. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bethany Wesleyan Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harding Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now