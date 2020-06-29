DONNA K. CZIK
1948 - 2020
Donna K. (Hahn) Czik, 71 of Bethlehem, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her residence. She is the wife of the late Joseph S. Czik who died June 8, 2014. Donna was born in Allentown on October 28, 1948 to the late George and Joyce (Rohrbach) Hahn. She was a Nurse's Aide at Easton Nursing Center for 25 years from 1987 - 2012 when she retired. She was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS: Children: Kelly L. (Rudolf W.) Huber of Bethlehem Twp., Twin sons: Joseph G. of Easton and Jeffrey A. of Allentown; siblings: Sandra (Jack) Hahn of Nazareth, Judy Consentino of Orefield, Bud, Thomas of Saylorsburg, David (Kim) in OH; grandchildren: Taylor, Benjamin and Connor Huber. Predeceased by 2 brothers: Guy, Richard.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 5 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society and or the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 29, 2020.
