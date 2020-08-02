Donna L. Heck, 63, of Orefield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Dolores E. (Gaumer) Guth and the late Leo H. Guth. Donna and her husband, Robert F. Heck, Sr., would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this September. Donna was loved greatly by her friends and family. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.
Survivors: husband; mother; daughter, Stephanie Weitzman-Schafer and family; brother, Tyrone F. and family; grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert F. Heck, Jr.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
)