|
|
Donna L. Kutz,85, formerly of Emmaus, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lewis S. and Mary E. (Johnson) Kutz. Before retiring, she worked for 11 years at Day Timers. She was a member of Brookside Community Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors: brother Dale L. of Gilbert, AZ; sister Dorene L. Detweiler and her husband Donald of Dublin, PA. She was predeceased by a brother Darrell L. and sister Dawn P.
Services: 10:30 AM, Friday, November 22, at Brookside Community Church of the Nazarene, 3800 Brookside Rd., Macungie. Calling begins at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be made to the Nazarene MI c/o the church to be used towards missionary work.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019