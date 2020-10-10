1/1
Donna L. Noga
It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved wife of 43 years, Donna, age 72, from complications related to her two-year struggle with ALS. Donna passed away peacefully in the home she loved on October 9, 2020. Born in Allentown to Ralph and Irene Finelli, Donna attended Allen High School and worked at Mack Trucks for 35 years retiring in 2009. She held numerous positions within the company retiring as a Senior Executive assistant. Donna was a lifelong member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. Donna was a devoted wife, daughter and friend who always put others before herself. She enjoyed decorating and entertaining family and friends at holidays and throughout the year. She will be deeply missed and forever be in our hearts and minds. Survivors: husband Thomas; cousin James and wife Sue of Somerville, NJ; sister, Roberta wife of Ken Swartley of Allentown; brothers-in-law John and wife Nancy of Allentown, Paul and companion Susan of Leland, NC; best friend since 4th grade Linda Kline wife of Ed Kline of Macungie; godson Andrew (A.J.) Kline of Macungie; close friends Donna Price of Alburtis, Jean McGonigle of Allentown, Joanne and Frank Repyneck of Bath, (the sisters) Helen, Ann, and Angie of Whitehall; and many other friends and acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law James Noga. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Donna's memory to her church 37 S. 5th St. Allentown, Pa. 18101, or the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Rd. Ste. 260, Ambler, Pa. 19002. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2020.
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
October 9, 2020
Donna was a special person and she’ll be greatly missed. I knew Donna from Mack Trucks and it was a pleasure working with her. Condolences to her husband Tom.
Sharon Toth
Friend
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jonathan, Jennifer, Jonathan Jr., Owen, and Ryan Smith
Friend
