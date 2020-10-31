Donna L. Seagreaves, 73, of Emmaus, died Oct. 28, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Randy A. Seagreaves. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Evelyn (Werner) Mueller. Donna was a 1965 graduate of Emmaus High School. She worked for the East Penn School District for over 30 years. She was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. Donna is survived by her husband of 53 years, Randy; daughters, Keira Grohman and her daughter, Shayna Grohman of Alburtis and Julie A. Seagreaves of Emmaus; sisters, Marcia wife of Willard Scholl of Malvern and Barbara Mueller of Baltimore; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM in Emmaus Moravian Church, Main St. and Keystone Ave., Emmaus. Visitation 5:00 to 6:00 PM in the church. Private interment in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 to benefit Shayna's college education. Masks will be required, and social distancing rules will be followed.



