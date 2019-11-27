Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lee Kessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lee Kessler Obituary
Donna Lee Kessler, 72, of Fountain Hill passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Kathleen Elaine Brennan.

Donna enjoyed reading, watching her favorite television shows, online shopping and her many cups of coffee throughout the day. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Samuel Kessler and his wife, Katherine; daughter, Emily Schumacher; brother, Hal Brennan and grandchildren, Carlee and Tyler Schumacher. Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Brennan.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Ave. Norwalk, CT 06851.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -