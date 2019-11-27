|
Donna Lee Kessler, 72, of Fountain Hill passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Kathleen Elaine Brennan.
Donna enjoyed reading, watching her favorite television shows, online shopping and her many cups of coffee throughout the day. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Samuel Kessler and his wife, Katherine; daughter, Emily Schumacher; brother, Hal Brennan and grandchildren, Carlee and Tyler Schumacher. Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Brennan.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Emphysema Foundation, 128 East Ave. Norwalk, CT 06851.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019