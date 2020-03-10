Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Road
Allentown, PA
View Map

Donna Lee Tessitore

Donna Lee Tessitore Obituary
Donna Lee Tessitore, 63, of Orefield, passed away March 7, 2020.??She lost her 4 and half year long battle with an uncurable Sarcoma. Born in Valley Forge, she was the daughter of the late Donald Becker and Alva (Kutz) McHugh.??Donna was married for the last 36 years to Carmen T. Tessitore.??She received her Bachelor's Degree from Ithaca University.??Donna was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and a zealous advocate of animal rights for the Pennsylvania chapter of the SPCA.  

Survivors:??Husband, Carmen; Mother, Alva; and Son, Matthew J. Tessitore and his partner, Joshua W. Brownlie.??She was predeceased by her step-father, James McHugh, who raised her as his own. 

Services: Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, March 13 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104. A calling will be held 9-11 AM at the church followed by a service. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions:??Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the local SPCA or Steps to Cure Sarcoma Walk.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020
