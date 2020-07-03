Donna M. Cox, 59, of Allentown, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Sacred Heart, Allentown. She is the wife of Brian C. Cox. Donna was born in Bethlehem on February 25, 1961 to the late Raven & Patricia (Stoudt) Geisler. She worked in the bakery department at Wegmans - Allentown. She was a Harley rider and enthusiast, along with her husband.
SURVIVORS In addition to her husband of 40 years; daughter: Shannon Naomi Csrenko (Charles, IV) of Fountain Hill; brother: Russell Hersch of Tampa, FL and sister: Rhonda Atkinson of Bethlehem. She is predeceased by a sister: Gail Courtman Stewart.
SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7:30 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 18055 followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.