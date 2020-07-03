1/
Donna M. Cox
1961 - 2020
Donna M. Cox, 59, of Allentown, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Sacred Heart, Allentown. She is the wife of Brian C. Cox. Donna was born in Bethlehem on February 25, 1961 to the late Raven & Patricia (Stoudt) Geisler. She worked in the bakery department at Wegmans - Allentown. She was a Harley rider and enthusiast, along with her husband.

SURVIVORS In addition to her husband of 40 years; daughter: Shannon Naomi Csrenko (Charles, IV) of Fountain Hill; brother: Russell Hersch of Tampa, FL and sister: Rhonda Atkinson of Bethlehem. She is predeceased by a sister: Gail Courtman Stewart.

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 6 - 7:30 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 18055 followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUL
6
Service
07:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 2, 2020
Shannon, I am so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. My sympathies and prayers to you and your family.
Brenda Lajoie
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Brian and Russell, so sorry to hear of Donna's passing.
My husband and I remember Donna from when she wasn't even as tall to see over a fence.
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort,
courage to face the days ahead and
loving memories to hold in your hearts forever.
The Ryan family, neighbors from the old Radclyffe Street days.
Ruth Ryan
Neighbor
