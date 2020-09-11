1/1
Donna M. Field
Donna M. Field, 72, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of Grant B. Field. They celebrated 52 years of marriage in November. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Clarence B. and Lillian M. (Kuhns) Trumbauer. Donna worked in the H.R. Department at St. Luke's Hospital for 22 years before retiring in 2013. She was a faithful, life-long member of Greenawalds UCC. She was involved in so many things, and she did it all with love in her heart for her family and her church. She enjoyed sewing, camping and traveling with her husband.

Survivors, husband, Grant; daughter, Janelle L. Longenbach and her companion, Mark Swartley; sister, Debbie Ginder; grandson, Dakota; step-grandson, Brandon. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kristen M. in 1979.

Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Donna's memory may be made to Greenawalds UCC Memorial Fund 2325 Albright Ave, Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 11, 2020.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
3 entries
September 10, 2020
Grant and Janelle, We were so sorry to hear of Donna’s passing. May you find peace in this difficult time. Our sincere condolences.
Jeff and Lisa Brinks
Friend
September 10, 2020
I worked with Donna at St. Luke’s. She was always professional, soft-spoken, knowledgeable, and above all, kind . My condolences to her family . She was a lovely, caring person.
Laura Fetzer
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
We will miss you at our reunion meetings but will keep your loved ones in our prayers. Rest In Peace my friend
Sharon Boyles
Coworker
