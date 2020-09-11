Donna M. Field, 72, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of Grant B. Field. They celebrated 52 years of marriage in November. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Clarence B. and Lillian M. (Kuhns) Trumbauer. Donna worked in the H.R. Department at St. Luke's Hospital for 22 years before retiring in 2013. She was a faithful, life-long member of Greenawalds UCC. She was involved in so many things, and she did it all with love in her heart for her family and her church. She enjoyed sewing, camping and traveling with her husband.



Survivors, husband, Grant; daughter, Janelle L. Longenbach and her companion, Mark Swartley; sister, Debbie Ginder; grandson, Dakota; step-grandson, Brandon. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kristen M. in 1979.



Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Donna's memory may be made to Greenawalds UCC Memorial Fund 2325 Albright Ave, Allentown, PA 18104



