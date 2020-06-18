Donna M. Schneider
1957 - 2020
Donna M. Schneider, 62 of Whitehall, PA. passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. Born August 7, 1957 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Lichtenwalner and the late Helen (Stoppi) Lichtenwalner. She was the wife of Joseph A. Schneider with whom she shared 27 years of marriage last August 3, 2019.

Donna was a 1975 graduate of Salisbury High School who went on to work for Lehigh County Fiscal Office as a Tax Collector for 39 years until retiring in 2014. Donna enjoyed planting flowers annually around the home, attending NASCAR races at Pocono Raceway, Phillies Baseball Games, and Knoebel's Amusement Park. In her spare time, she collected Longenberger baskets, enjoyed remodeling and interior decorating the home, and playing with her two dachshunds, Dockert & Yocco.

Surviving along with her husband Joseph are brother, Ronald K. Lichtenwalner and wife Victoria of Ashland, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday June 19, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. We ask the public to still follow social distancing regulation along with wearing a facial covering.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network both c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.
