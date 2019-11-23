|
Donna M. Shurilla, 75, of Longswamp Twp., passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of Anthony C. Shurilla. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on September 25, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ernest A. and Anna Mae (Neumoyer) Kromer. Donna was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic H.S. She was the Program Director at Center for Vision Loss for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kutztown, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of Faith Sharing groups.
Survivors: Husband, Anthony; Sons: Jeffrey R. Shurilla and his wife Rachel Hubbs of Ambler, David E. Shurilla and his fiancé Jessica Hartzell of Fleetwood; Daughter: Janet A. Douglass of Wetumpka, Alabama; Grandchildren: Joseph, Sean, Erin, Brooke, David, Makayla, Nyssa; Sisters: Sally Ann Pavlick of Eagleville, Susan M. Jones and her husband Michael T. of Allentown. Donna was predeceased by her brother Neil E. Kromer.
Services: 10:30 am Tuesday, Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown 19530. Call 9 – 10:30 am Tuesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Faith Sharing.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019