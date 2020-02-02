Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Packer Memorial Chapel of Lehigh University
18 University Drive
Bethlehem, PA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Packer Memorial Chapel of Lehigh University
18 University Drive
Bethlehem, PA
Donna M. Strobel

Donna M. Strobel Obituary
Donna M. Strobel, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. followed by a Celebration of Donna's life at 1:00 P.M. at Packer Memorial Chapel on the campus of Lehigh University, 18 University Drive, Bethlehem, PA. Donna's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. To read Donna's obituary or to place a memory tribute please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
