Donna M. Strobel, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. followed by a Celebration of Donna's life at 1:00 P.M. at Packer Memorial Chapel on the campus of Lehigh University, 18 University Drive, Bethlehem, PA. Donna's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. To read Donna's obituary or to place a memory tribute please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020