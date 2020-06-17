Donna M. Swoyer
Donna M. "Cokes" Swoyer, 71, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She and her husband, Allen W., recently celebrated their 48th anniversary. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Vincent M. and Betty L. (Harper) Cocca and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Allentown where she participated in numerous volunteer opportunities. In 1957, Donna's parents established Vince's Steak Shop and, at a young age, she began what was to be a lifelong career in the family business. She particularly loved working at various fairs and special events where she made friends with customers and fellow employees. In recent years, she stepped happily into the business's latest innovation, working at her big brother's side in Vince's Cheesesteaks food trucks. Donna was the matriarch of the family and established wonderful traditions. Her prize winning recipes were staples at family gatherings where great food and laughter abounded. She adored her "grandbabies", teaching them things that were important for her to pass on. Donna will be remembered with warmth, laughter and great love.

Survivors: husband; daughter, Maribeth Yanders (Rick), Northampton; son, Allen C. "Babe" (Tiffany), Bethlehem; brother, Vincent D. (Karen), Emmaus; grandbabies, Joce, Bree, Lexi, Izzy; nephews; nieces; great nephews and nieces; and her beloved dog, Buddy.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia 19140.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
