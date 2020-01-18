|
|
Donna M. Wert, 73, formerly of Emmaus, passed away January 16, 2020 at the Phoebe - Allentown Campus. Her husband, James J. Wert, passed away December 14, 2007. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Octavia M. (Arndt) Polster. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus. Donna was a production worker at the former Day-Timers in East Texas. A sincere thank you to the nurses and staff on 2 Trexler at Phoebe.
Survivors: Daughter, Jennifer Hartranft and her husband, Jeffrey; Granddaughter, Emily; and Sister, Sara Laub. She was predeceased by a Sister, Shirley Polster; and Brother, Warren Polster.
Services: 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 7-8:30 PM Tuesday and 10-10:30 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.
Contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020