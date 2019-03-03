Donna Marie (Mlynek) Kratzer, 64, of New Tripoli, formerly of Emmaus, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late LeRoy C. Kratzer, Jr. Born in Allentown, November 26, 1954, Donna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sarmir) Mlynek. She was employed as a secretary in the Lehigh Co. Adult Probation Office in Allentown for 10 years before retiring in 2005. Donna was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. Survivors: Children, Adam L. Kratzer and his wife, Kimberly of New Tripoli, Amanda M. Osmun and her husband, Jason of Northampton; sisters, Rosemarie Urland and her husband, Charles of Emmaus, Frances McGowan and her husband, Daniel of Florida; grandchildren, Aaliyah, David, Maddison, Joshua and Logan.Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Tuesday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary