Donna was one of the most sweetest kindest ladies I have ever met. She was like a mother to me. She always gave me advice for everything and told me things when I would think wrong . She always told me think before doing. I loved that woman she had a heart of gold. She was always the most helpful when I was pregnant with my boys and she always told me not to lift anything heavy. But I can't o send my condolences to the family. She was truly loved

Tonya Lee

Coworker