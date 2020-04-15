Donna Marie Moccio
1959 - 2020
Donna Marie Moccio, 60, of Allentown, died at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was the wife of Alfred T. Moccio. They celebrated 36 years of marriage. They settled in Allentown, where she spent many years and made many friends as a server at the Paddock Restaurant. Born September 11, 1959, in Allentown, she was the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Seip) McGinley. Donna was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown and was a graduate of William Allen High School, Class 0f 1977. Survivors: Husband; Parents; Daughter, Destiny Moccio; Sons, Thomas, and Jeffrey Moccio; Siblings, Dr. Vicki McGinley of Philadelphia, Dr. Thomas McGinley, Jr. of Macungie, and Paula (McGinley) Rollins of Catasauqua; and Grandchildren, Mark, Victoria, and Haley. Services: Private. A service of remembrance will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.
I met Donna about 25 years ago. She was so friendly and thoughtful. Always had a huge smile and welcome greeting for us. She made going to the Paddock a special treat. She will be missed by all.
Neva Kear
Acquaintance
Donna was one of the most sweetest kindest ladies I have ever met. She was like a mother to me. She always gave me advice for everything and told me things when I would think wrong . She always told me think before doing. I loved that woman she had a heart of gold. She was always the most helpful when I was pregnant with my boys and she always told me not to lift anything heavy. But I can't o send my condolences to the family. She was truly loved
Tonya Lee
Coworker
