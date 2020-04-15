Donna Marie Moccio, 60, of Allentown, died at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was the wife of Alfred T. Moccio. They celebrated 36 years of marriage. They settled in Allentown, where she spent many years and made many friends as a server at the Paddock Restaurant. Born September 11, 1959, in Allentown, she was the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Seip) McGinley. Donna was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown and was a graduate of William Allen High School, Class 0f 1977. Survivors: Husband; Parents; Daughter, Destiny Moccio; Sons, Thomas, and Jeffrey Moccio; Siblings, Dr. Vicki McGinley of Philadelphia, Dr. Thomas McGinley, Jr. of Macungie, and Paula (McGinley) Rollins of Catasauqua; and Grandchildren, Mark, Victoria, and Haley. Services: Private. A service of remembrance will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.