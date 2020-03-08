|
|
Donna Miller Pidcock, 89, formerly of Allentown, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth. Born in Pen Argyl, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Mary R. (Ralland) Miller. Donna was the widow of John S. Pidcock, who passed away on May 9, 1999. By her life we learned about the strength of family, the beauty of the earth, and the call to serve others. Her loving hands nurtured children and grandchildren and brought the world around her to life. She graduated from Allentown High School, Class of 1948, and received her Bachelor's Degree from Cedar Crest College in 1952. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, where she served as an elder, deacon, trustee, sang in the choir and was a former President of the Board of Trustees. Donna served on the Board of Trustees at Cedar Crest College, was a Trustee of Lehigh Valley Health Network, was a member and former officer of AAUW, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors: Son, J. Scott Pidcock and wife Gillian of Allentown; Daughters, Rev. Karen L. Pidcock-Lester and husband Rev. Dr. W. Carter Lester Jr. of Pottstown and Rev. Judy E. Pidcock and husband Dr. James W. Peterson of Raleigh, NC; 8 Grandchildren, Rachel, Stuart and Lucy Pidcock, Kathryn Lester-Bacon(Michael), Molly Lester, Elizabeth Lester-Abdalla (Alexander), Graeme Peterson and Neil Peterson; 2 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Ralland P. "Bill" Miller.
Services: Memorial, 11 a.m. Friday, March 13th 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 3231 Tilghman St. Allentown, PA 18104. A visitation will be held Fri. 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to Cedar Crest College c/o Development Office, 100 College Dr., Allentown PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020