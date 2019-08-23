|
March 23, 1947 - August 31, 2015
It has been four years since you left us, and not a single day goes by that we don't remember how much you meant to all of your family, friends and acquaintances. Those we love may leave this earthly place, but they never go away, and are in our presence every day. Unseen and unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Until we all meet again in God's home with many rooms, love always, your husband Jim.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 23 to Aug. 31, 2019