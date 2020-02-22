|
|
Donna R. Kramer, 66, of Coopersburg, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice unit surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Quakertown, a daughter of Charmaine D. (Fenstermacher) Kramer of Coopersburg and the late Forrest Kramer. Donna was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School Class of 1972. She was an administrative assistant for Dorney Park before retiring in June of 2019. Previously she was employed by Air Products and Chemicals. Donna attended Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Coopersburg. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting and needlework. Most importantly she adored and treasured spending time with her granddaughters.
Survivors: Mother; daughter, Christina R. Anastasia and her husband Tom, PA; brothers, Barry J. and his wife Karen Kramer of Knoxville, TN, Forrest Garry and his wife Linda Kramer of Quakertown, Richard F. and his wife Danielle Kramer of Upper St. Clair, PA; granddaughters, Isabella C. and Natalie V. Anastasia; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church 6782 North Main Street, Coopersburg. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church. Interment will be in the Springfield Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Coopersburg. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2020