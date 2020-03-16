Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Donna Sedlock

Donna Sedlock Obituary
Donnamae Sedlock, 59, of Palmer Township, ended her courageous battle on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedarcrest. She was the loving companion of Michael Hucks for many years.

Born in Allentown, Donna was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Allen) Sedlock, Sr. She worked locally as a Registered Nurse for many years, including Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg in the Progressive Cardiac Care Unit. She then became a medical case worker for several insurance companies, including Aetna and Sedwick Insurance. She was also a graduate of the New York Institute of Photography, and was proud of her images displayed at the Allentown Art Museum.

Survivors: companion Michael Hucks; sister Marie "Sue" Strauss and her husband Allen of Bethlehem; brother Robert Sedlock, Jr., and his wife Remy of Bethlehem; several nieces and nephews.

Services: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers to: , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020
