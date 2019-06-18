Morning Call Obituaries
Dorina Adelle Tarola Obituary
Dorina Adelle Tarola

Dorina Adelle Tarola, 94, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 while in the care of Arden Courts, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Albert R. Tarola. Born in Monte Pagano, Abruzzi, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guiseppe and Filomena DiClemente. Dorina was a hairdresser for most of her life. She was a member of the Golden Hillers and St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill. Dorina enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Robert Tarola (Patty) of Stevensville, MD, Gary Tarola (Corky) of Macungie; Brian Tarola (Laurie) of Dillon, CO; brother Alfred DiClemente of Allentown; grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, Gordon and Lauren and great-grandchildren, Dominick, Vincent, Anthony and Natalia. Dorina was preceded in death by her sister Carol Centoram and brother Albert DiClemente.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Ursula Church, 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Dorina's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
