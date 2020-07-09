1/1
Doris A. Heim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. Heim, 91, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on July 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Heim, Jr. Born in Schuylkill Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Earla (Webber) Spotts. Doris worked as a secretary at Burkholder's Heating & Air Conditioning in Emmaus for 10 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus, and the Emmaus Women's Club for many years.

Survivors: Son, John A. Heim and his wife, Gloria Ruiz Villa; Granddaughter, Sara Garces Ruiz; Nieces and Nephews. Doris was predeceased by her son, James E. Heim, in 2017.

Services: 12:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Friday in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
12:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Family of Doris,
So sorry for your loss. It was always nice to see Doris at St. John's Church events, especially our WELCA meetings. My sympathy and Prayers coming your way.
Donna Gerhart
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved