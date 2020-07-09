Doris A. Heim, 91, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on July 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late John Heim, Jr. Born in Schuylkill Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Earla (Webber) Spotts. Doris worked as a secretary at Burkholder's Heating & Air Conditioning in Emmaus for 10 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus, and the Emmaus Women's Club for many years.
Survivors: Son, John A. Heim and his wife, Gloria Ruiz Villa; Granddaughter, Sara Garces Ruiz; Nieces and Nephews. Doris was predeceased by her son, James E. Heim, in 2017.
Services: 12:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Friday in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum, Allentown. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.