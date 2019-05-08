Doris A. Hrizuk, 94, formerly of Hokendauqua, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Westminster Village in Allentown.She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Hrizuk for over 38 years before his passing in 1984.Born February 20, 1925, in Fullerton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Stewart W., Sr. and Catherine A. (Spitko) Hahn.She was employed as a knitter by Fair-Tex Mills and as a screen printer for Fashion Prints before her retirement in 1978.Doris was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua for 71 years. She served as a Deacon and was active in and the secretary of the Presbyterian Women's group for many years.Surviving are sons, Michael J. Hrizuk of Eagle, ID; and John M. Hrizuk of North Whitehall. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Reece M. Hrizuk, Fruitland, ID; and Lindsey L. Hrizuk or Portland, OR.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sister, Edna Anthony; and brothers, Samuel S. Hahn and Stewart W. Hahn, Jr.A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, 18067. Entombment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may call from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Doris' memory to the Memorial Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua or Westminster Village Nursing Home c/o the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary