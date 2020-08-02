Our beloved mother, Doris A. (Rothrock) Kneller, age 95, passed away July 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter Donna Bednar in Orlando, Fl. She is now with the love of her life, her husband Neil Kneller. She was the daughter of Clinton and Elizabeth Rothrock. Formerly of East Allentown, Pa., Doris worked at Western Electric before retiring. She enjoyed many trips to Hawaii with her husband and together they spent many happy years in retirement in Florida. Neil had recently passed away after celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary. They were the classic WWII couple, Neil serving with the US Navy in the South Pacific, while Doris worked at Bethlehem Steel making war munitions.



Survivors are son Neil of Bath, Pa., daughters Donna Bednar of Orlando, Fl. (wife of the late James Bednar) and Candace Kotran of Orefield, Pa. (wife of Stephen Kotran). Grandchildren Michelle Pursell (wife of Barry Pursell), Samantha Kneller (partner of Craig Kincaid) and Kyle Kneller. Great Granddaughter Skylar, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Sandy and Lorraine.



Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store