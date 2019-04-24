Doris A. Scheetz, 85, of Quakertown died April 23, 2019 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the wife of Charles W. Scheetz. They were married 60 years last October. Born in Quakertown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel & Katie (Souder) Bleam. She retired as an administrative assistant from Perfecto Awnings. Prior to that she worked for the former American Olean Tile Company Quakertown, the Bucks County IU at Richlandtown Elementary as a teacher's aide and for the former Merchants National Bank. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a deaconess and sang in the church choir. She was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Richlandtown where she taught Sunday School. She was a member of Zion Choral Society. Doris was an avid Bird Watcher keeping a journal on all the birds she spotted. She was also an avid reader, and enjoyed camping, hiking, and biking.In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Timothy (Judith), a daughter Gayle Mateyak (Ken). A brother Samuel Bleam. Five grandchildren Paul, Aaron (Jenn), & Isaac Scheetz, Kendra Mateyak (Ed Webb) and Lauren Mateyak. One great granddaughter Kennedy Mae Webb. Predeceased by a granddaughter KatieAnne Scheetz, two brothers Clarence and Howard, and two sisters Helen Helm and Marian Moore.Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Trinity Lutheran Church 102 N. Hellertown Ave. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary