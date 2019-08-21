|
|
Doris Adele (Fox) Sieger, 90 of Coplay, PA passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Bethlehem, PA. Born February 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William and Grace (Long) Fox. She was the wife of the late Lee R. Sieger with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Doris was a member of Former Trinity United Church of Christ - Coplay where she was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher and Brownie troop leader for many years. She was a graduate of Coplay High School and Kutztown University. After earning her degree, she worked as an elementary school teacher for the Coplay School District, and after raising her family, she was employed by the Lehigh Valley Child Care Center, Allentown PA achieving 50 years of educating children of the Lehigh Valley. Doris was an active member in the community spending her time as a member of various committees supporting the benefit of welfare and recreation in the community as well as volunteering many hours for the Coplay food bank and public library. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star Rose Croix Chapter #235, Northampton, PA.
Surviving are daughters, Robin H. Sieger of Palmetto, FL, and Stacy L. w/o Dean Beichey of Northampton, PA sister, Sarah E. Fox of Coplay, PA brother, James Franklin Fox of Middletown, CT; granddaughter Gretchen Goetzman of Chicago, IL, grandson Granden Goetzman of Palmetto, FL. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Monte Goetzman and brother William F. Fox Jr.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. A Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA.
Contributions may be made to c/o Schisler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019