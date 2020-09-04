1/1
Doris A. Zemba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. Shaner Moyer Zemba passed away September 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM at Colonial Manor in York, PA.

Doris was born in Camden, NJ, the daughter of the late William Andrew Shaner and the late Doris Chamberlain. She then moved to Auburn, PA where she met her first husband, Ernest R. Moyer, Sr. They were married for 33 years until his death in 1978.

She was employed at the General Electric Company in Allentown, PA where she made small appliances until the company was sold to the Stanley Black and Decker Company.

She met her second husband, John L. Zemba, at the General Electric Company and was married to him for 27 years until his death in 2011.

Doris is survived by her children, Anna in Florida, Ernest Jr. In Maryland, Carl in North Carolina and stepson Jeffrey Zemba in Allentown, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, James, in 2011 and her daughter, Delores, in February 2020. She is also survived by her sister, Helen and many nieces and nephews.

She had 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. She also counted among her family a large number of unrelated friends, co-workers, Avon ladies, hairdressers, neighbors, friends of her children, self-adopted children of friends who had passed away and many more. She loved them all and they loved her. She will be missed by many.

Interment services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the GRANDVIEW CEMETERY, 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown, PA. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of CATASAUQUA are handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Interment
11:00 AM
GRANDVIEW CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John H Brubaker Funeral Home
234 Walnut St
Catasauqua, PA 18032
(610) 264-0601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John H Brubaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved