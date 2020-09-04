Doris A. Shaner Moyer Zemba passed away September 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM at Colonial Manor in York, PA.
Doris was born in Camden, NJ, the daughter of the late William Andrew Shaner and the late Doris Chamberlain. She then moved to Auburn, PA where she met her first husband, Ernest R. Moyer, Sr. They were married for 33 years until his death in 1978.
She was employed at the General Electric Company in Allentown, PA where she made small appliances until the company was sold to the Stanley Black and Decker Company.
She met her second husband, John L. Zemba, at the General Electric Company and was married to him for 27 years until his death in 2011.
Doris is survived by her children, Anna in Florida, Ernest Jr. In Maryland, Carl in North Carolina and stepson Jeffrey Zemba in Allentown, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, James, in 2011 and her daughter, Delores, in February 2020. She is also survived by her sister, Helen and many nieces and nephews.
She had 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. She also counted among her family a large number of unrelated friends, co-workers, Avon ladies, hairdressers, neighbors, friends of her children, self-adopted children of friends who had passed away and many more. She loved them all and they loved her. She will be missed by many.
Interment services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the GRANDVIEW CEMETERY, 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown, PA. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of CATASAUQUA are handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
