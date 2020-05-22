Doris B. Coleman, 91, of Hempstead, NY, formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Monday May 18th, 2020 at the Parker Jewish Institute and Healthcare Center in New Hyde Park, NY. She was born in Easton, PA, the daughter of the late John P. Baynard and Florence (White) Malloy. Doris was a registered nurse and was the Central Supply Director for Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, PA. Doris was a graduate of Easton High School Class of 1946 and was one of the last survivors in her class. She also graduated from the Harlem Hospital School of Nursing in 1950.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, William F. Coleman III of Michigan, daughters, Robin L. Robin, and Karen A. Coleman both of New York and grandchildren, Delenn Robin, Samuel Robin, and Genesis Coleman. She was predeceased by a brother, John Baynard Jr.
Services will be held privately due to the current health pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church 67 W. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.