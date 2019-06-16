Doris B. Moyer



Doris B. Moyer, 88, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Moyer, who died in 2018.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Vince) Sommers. Doris was a graduate of Allentown High School. She worked as a seamstress, and later for Redner's Markets. Doris was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. She loved to cook, play Bingo, enjoyed traveling and above all, loved her family and grandchildren.



Survivors: Daughters, Karen L. Buck and her husband Michael of Bethlehem, Carol Valentino and her husband Vincent of Pottstown and Peggy Ann Herring of Allentown; son, Richard Dorward and his wife Linda of Oxnard, CA; 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Services: Private, at the convenience of Doris's family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Operation Smile, PO Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9716 or to Special Olympics of Lehigh County, 2200 Hamilton Street, Suite LL4, Allentown, PA 18104.



