Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris B. Moyer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris B. Moyer Obituary
Doris B. Moyer

Doris B. Moyer, 88, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Moyer, who died in 2018.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Vince) Sommers. Doris was a graduate of Allentown High School. She worked as a seamstress, and later for Redner's Markets. Doris was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allentown. She loved to cook, play Bingo, enjoyed traveling and above all, loved her family and grandchildren.

Survivors: Daughters, Karen L. Buck and her husband Michael of Bethlehem, Carol Valentino and her husband Vincent of Pottstown and Peggy Ann Herring of Allentown; son, Richard Dorward and his wife Linda of Oxnard, CA; 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services: Private, at the convenience of Doris's family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Operation Smile, PO Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741-9716 or to Special Olympics of Lehigh County, 2200 Hamilton Street, Suite LL4, Allentown, PA 18104.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now