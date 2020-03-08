|
|
Doris "Dolly" Bertsch, age 93, passed away with peace & grace on Saturday, February 29th, at Above & Beyond Assisted Living. Dolly overflowed with strength, compassion, grace, love & laughter, even through the final years of her life journey. She loved to gather and laugh with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking, resulting in wonderful aromas that were divine. Dolly was nothing less than an angel here on Earth and her beauty will forever fill many people with her selfless sacrifices and eternal love. She leaves us with rich memories. Loved ones that were waiting for Dolly's arrival in heaven are her husband, Ira "Pete" Bertsch, her brothers, Kenneth Higgins, Russell Andrews, Edwin Andrews, Robert Andrews and her sister, Janet Lehrman. Loved ones that will miss Dolly until they gather with her again are her daughters, Susan Bertsch and Lori Baines, grandson, Justin Baines, sisters, Sally Graver and Diane Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Madeline's, 1250 Turnstone Drive, Fogelsville, PA, Wednesday, March 11th from 11a-2p. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Above & Beyond Assisted Living, and Ascend Hospice, for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020