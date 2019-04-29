Doris (Bosch) Brinker, 89, of Allentown, passed away April 26, 2019. Born in Limeport, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Schlener) Bosch. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Henry Brinker.After business school, she went on to work at the Great Valley Girl Scout Council as a stenographer and office manager for 40 years until her retirement. Family was the most important thing to Doris and she is remembered bringing warmth and sunshine to every person she met.She is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Jim and his wife Carol, and Gary; her grandchildren: Brandy, Jeremy, and Ashley; and her great-grandchildren: Leah, Raiden, and Kai.In addition to her husband, Henry, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Schlener.Services: A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 6-8PM. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 from 9AM until the services at 10AM, all at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary