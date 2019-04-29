Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Brinker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Brinker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Brinker Obituary
Doris (Bosch) Brinker, 89, of Allentown, passed away April 26, 2019. Born in Limeport, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Schlener) Bosch. Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Henry Brinker.After business school, she went on to work at the Great Valley Girl Scout Council as a stenographer and office manager for 40 years until her retirement. Family was the most important thing to Doris and she is remembered bringing warmth and sunshine to every person she met.She is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Jim and his wife Carol, and Gary; her grandchildren: Brandy, Jeremy, and Ashley; and her great-grandchildren: Leah, Raiden, and Kai.In addition to her husband, Henry, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Schlener.Services: A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 from 6-8PM. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 from 9AM until the services at 10AM, all at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown, PA 18102.Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now