Doris Mae (Ettl) Burkhart Kale, 98, formerly of Allentown, passed away at the Phoenixville Hospital/Seasons Hospice on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a courageous battle fighting COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Frank R. Burkhart and the late Lester E. Kale. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leonard W. and Florence M. (Bast) Ettl. She was a graduate of the Allentown High School Class of 1939, was employed as a private secretary at the former Wetherhold and Metzger Shoe Store in downtown Allentown, and shortly after settled into her role of loving mother and full-time homemaker, devoting her life to caring for her family and helping others; always ready and willing to lend a hand where needed. Undeniable by all who knew her, she excelled in the kitchen and thoroughly enjoyed preparing special meals for her family and friends, and anyone dropping by was always welcomed to sit down and eat. Everyone especially looked forward to her delightful homemade desserts too. Her spectacular and meticulously maintained flower garden was admired by all, and she was always proud to share her gardening tips or clippings from a favorite variety. She also had a great love of all types of music, and enjoyed singing and dancing. She and Lester could still cut-a-rug well into their 70's! Later in life, Mom enjoyed her needlework projects and lovingly crafted many special handmade keepsakes for family and friends. She also adored her grandchildren and looked forward to their visits, spoiling them with goodies and treats whenever possible. She was proud and overjoyed with the birth of each new great-grandchild and kept herself surrounded by dozens of precious photos. She was very spiritual, loved to pray to her sweet Jesus, sing along to favorite church hymns, and she was very strong in her Lutheran faith. Her sweet tooth carried her well into her 90's, and she continued to enjoy her daily doses of Josh Early chocolates and strawberry ice cream. She was blessed with a good long life, but ultimately it was her loving family who were truly blessed by her full life. She will be dearly missed. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to those special "angels" at SEVC who lovingly cared for her in her final years. We are further grateful to special angels at Phoenixville Hospital and Seasons Hospice for assuring her final journey to be as comfortable as possible. Survivors: Daughter, Jane E. Fritchman and Husband James of Effort; Step-daughters, Carol L. Gehris and Linda M. Sherer; Grandchildren, Christina, Andrew and Richard; Step-Grandchildren, Todd and Tracy; Great-Grandchildren, Kayle, Jameson and Zoey; and very special Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by Sons, Leonard W. and Frederick R. Burkhart; Daughter, Kathleen D. Deutsch; Brother, Robert L. Ettl and Sister, Joyce E. McKeone. Private Graveside Services will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to the L.C. Humane Society, c/o the Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. PA.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.