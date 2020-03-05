Home

BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Doris D. Hummel


1929 - 2020
Doris D. Hummel Obituary
Doris D. Hummel, 90, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. Born on September 5, 1929, in Chapman Quarries, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clark and Alice (Flick) Fogel. Doris was the wife of the late George J. Hummel, Sr., who died in 1988. She worked many years at Mary Fashion Co., Bath, until retiring. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, and a member of the Mid-County Senior Center in Bath, where she enjoyed participating in the Kitchen Band. She will be remembered for her love of music, playing pinochle, and being an avid NASCAR fan of Ryan Newman. Her greatest love was the calls and visits from her "Grands" and "Greats".

Survivors: she is survived by a daughter, Pat E. Gestl and her husband, Herman; two sons, George J. Hummel, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, Gary J. Hummel and his wife, Cindy; a sister, Evelyn Archibald and her husband, Paul; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gale Heyer, an infant son Daniel Hummel, and 7 brothers and 4 sisters.

Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA. Relatives and friends may call, Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Moore Township, PA.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' memory, may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
