Doris D. Reese, 82, formerly of Zionsville, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at ManorCare-West Allen in Allentown. She was the wife of Oliver Stuart Reese. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Born in West Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Melvin H. Kressley and Isabelle (DeWalt) Radon, and stepdaughter of the late Walter Radon. She was an active member of Old Zionsville United Church of Christ in Zionsville where she helped with the church dinners and sang in the choir. Doris was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1955.
Survivors: Husband; Daughters, Pauline Parry and her husband Dane, and Cheryl Takacs and her husband Michael; Brothers, Melvin H. Kressley, Jr. and Dennis Kressley; 5 Grandchildren; and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: May be made to Old Zionsville U.C.C., 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2019