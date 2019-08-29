Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris D. Reese Obituary
Doris D. Reese, 82, formerly of Zionsville, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at ManorCare-West Allen in Allentown. She was the wife of Oliver Stuart Reese. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Born in West Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Melvin H. Kressley and Isabelle (DeWalt) Radon, and stepdaughter of the late Walter Radon. She was an active member of Old Zionsville United Church of Christ in Zionsville where she helped with the church dinners and sang in the choir. Doris was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1955.

Survivors: Husband; Daughters, Pauline Parry and her husband Dane, and Cheryl Takacs and her husband Michael; Brothers, Melvin H. Kressley, Jr. and Dennis Kressley; 5 Grandchildren; and 8 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: May be made to Old Zionsville U.C.C., 5981 Fountain Road, Old Zionsville, PA 18068.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now