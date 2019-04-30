Doris Bank Deiner, 92, died on Thursday April 25 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she had lived for the past 12 years. Her husband, Jerry Deiner, died in 2010. They had been married for more than 58 years. Mrs. Deiner, daughter of Fannie and Herman Bank, was born on July 21, 1926, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where she grew up. While in high school, she became a member of the National Honor Society, and developed a lifelong love of reading. Shortly after her graduation, Mrs. Deiner moved to New York City, without knowing a sole, to pursue her passion for Broadway shows. Once there, she found a job as a legal secretary and quickly made many friends, who she delighted in keeping up with over the course of her life. In 1952, she met and married Jerry Deiner. She and Jerry ultimately settled in Seaford, Long Island, where they raised their family. During that time, she was a homemaker and worked as an administrative assistant. After their children were grown, Mrs. Deiner and her husband returned to Allentown, where they enjoyed socializing with friends and family and attending school reunions. She was an avid mah jongg and bridge player and loved nothing more than playing cards and board games with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Debbie of Cocoa Beach, Florida; Howard (Sandy) of Arlington, VA; Fran Weber (Terry) of Ballwin, MO; her brother Malvin Bank of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren Josh and Jared Deiner, Phillip and Ryan Weber, and many nieces and nephews. Donations, in her memory, can be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation at seasons.org or 3660 S. Geyer Rd., Suite 120, St. Louis, MO 63127 Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary