TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Doris Dreher


1935 - 2019
Doris Dreher Obituary
On Thursday September 26, 2019, Doris Dreher, devoted mother of four, grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 4, passed away at the age of 84.

Doris Zoch, was born February 2, 1935 to Luther and Esther Zoch in Ashland, PA. She was the oldest of 9 children: Carol Hoppes, Dorothy Lewis, Luther Zoch, Marian Klingman, Linda White, Betty Ballard, Russell Zoch, and Ruth Swank. Married to John Dreher, children Donna(Frantz), John, Jeffrey and Brian. Doris loved being a mother and grandmother and devoted endless hours to the West End Youth Center.

Most of her life was spent in Pennsylvania, raising her family. After the passing of husband John and son Jeffrey, she moved to California to be near John and Brian and their families.

Funeral service will be held at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 8, graveside service to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
