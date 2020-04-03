Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
DORIS HOLLEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS HOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS E. HOLLEY


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS E. HOLLEY Obituary
Doris E. Holley, 87, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at The Gardens of Memory Care at Easton. She is the wife of the late George Holley, Sr. (died July 10, 2006). Doris is born in Hellertown on September 20, 1932 to the late John Stephens and Ella (Seigfried) Heil. In earlier years, she worked in a shirt factory in Coopersburg and at Lutron. Doris loved flowers, all animals and enjoyed working in her yard.

SURVIVORS: Children: George (Joyce) Holley, Jr. of Lower Saucon Twp., Sandra Holley Ange' of Manhattan, NY, Nancy Natalie (Bryon) Gehman of Lower Macungie Twp.; sister: Evelyn Ryan of Bethlehem; 4 grandsons; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: John S., Charles & Leroy Stephens, Daniel Eisenhart, Alice Wagner, Florence Sharer, & Dolores C. Hassick.

SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a celebration of her life will be announced by her family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: in lieu of flowers, memorials to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DORIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now