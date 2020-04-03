|
|
Doris E. Holley, 87, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at The Gardens of Memory Care at Easton. She is the wife of the late George Holley, Sr. (died July 10, 2006). Doris is born in Hellertown on September 20, 1932 to the late John Stephens and Ella (Seigfried) Heil. In earlier years, she worked in a shirt factory in Coopersburg and at Lutron. Doris loved flowers, all animals and enjoyed working in her yard.
SURVIVORS: Children: George (Joyce) Holley, Jr. of Lower Saucon Twp., Sandra Holley Ange' of Manhattan, NY, Nancy Natalie (Bryon) Gehman of Lower Macungie Twp.; sister: Evelyn Ryan of Bethlehem; 4 grandsons; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: John S., Charles & Leroy Stephens, Daniel Eisenhart, Alice Wagner, Florence Sharer, & Dolores C. Hassick.
SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a celebration of her life will be announced by her family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: in lieu of flowers, memorials to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020