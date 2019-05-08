Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Raub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Raub

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris E. Raub Obituary
Doris E. Raub, 85, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She is the wife of Willard C. Raub. She was born in Bath on September 7, 1933 to the late Clarence Franklin & Mimie (Agusta) Fenstermaker. Doris was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen. SURVIVORSIn addition to her loving husband of 67 years; children: Daniel W. (Marie "Misti" A.) of Allentown, Lois E. Frey of Sarasota, FL; brother: Harold Fenstermaker of VA; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Mava Gruber, Carl, Ray, Flora Paine, Elma Rockel, Ada Hornberger, Clarence, Jr, & Lee; granddaughter: Ashley Frey. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Ebenezer New Reformed Church, 3221 Bingen Road, followed by the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald W. Raub & Rev. Keith F. Easley presiding. The interment will follow at the Zion Hill Cemetery, Zion Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now