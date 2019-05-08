|
|
Doris E. Raub, 85, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She is the wife of Willard C. Raub. She was born in Bath on September 7, 1933 to the late Clarence Franklin & Mimie (Agusta) Fenstermaker. Doris was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen. SURVIVORSIn addition to her loving husband of 67 years; children: Daniel W. (Marie "Misti" A.) of Allentown, Lois E. Frey of Sarasota, FL; brother: Harold Fenstermaker of VA; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Mava Gruber, Carl, Ray, Flora Paine, Elma Rockel, Ada Hornberger, Clarence, Jr, & Lee; granddaughter: Ashley Frey. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Ebenezer New Reformed Church, 3221 Bingen Road, followed by the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donald W. Raub & Rev. Keith F. Easley presiding. The interment will follow at the Zion Hill Cemetery, Zion Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019