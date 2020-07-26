Doris Elaine Walgren, formerly of Whitehall, died on 11 July 2020 at her daughter Elaine Hamill's home in Kinnelon, NJ. She was born in Easton on 22 July 1932 to Earl and Gladys (Herster) Reiss. After graduating from William Allen High School, Doris earned her registered nursing degree from Lankenau School of Nursing and then worked at Allentown Osteopathic Hospital and in Oregon and Florida. She also served as a USAF flight nurse. Later, she reviewed hospitals for the PSRO, inspected nursing homes for the state and worked part-time at Hess's. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Survivors: Daughters Elaine Hamill and husband Jay; Ginger Greenzang and husband Mike of Titusville, NJ; Paula Hessinger and husband Greg of Chesterfield, NJ. Sons Phil of Anchorage, AK, and Frank of New York, NY. Grandchildren Robert and Patrick Walgren; Morgan and John Hamill; Hannah, Jason and Jared Greenzang; Sierra, Derek and Chloe Hessinger. Sister Joyce Stout and brother Stanley Reiss and wife Patricia. Predeceased by four brothers (Melvin "Bud" Reiss, Earl Reiss Jr., Sterling "Pete" Reiss and Glenn Reiss) and two sisters (Erma Snyder and Donna Reiss). Burial: Private in Farmersville Cemetery. Cremation performed by Neptune Cremation Society of Paramus. Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Planned Parenthood.



