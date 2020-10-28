Doris Elaine Yiaski, 89 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson. Born Aug. 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA she was a daughter of the late Clarence Astle and Ethel (Kester) Astle Kiefer. Her husband of 70 years, Joseph Yiaski died in July. She was a 1949 graduate of Liberty High School and member of the ILGWU. She had been employed by Just Born Candy, NickiLynn Sportswear and Forte Neckwear for many years before retiring. Doris loved gardening, arts and crafts, time at the mountains, holidays and time with her family. She is survived by four children: Joseph Yiaski, III of Center Valley, PA, Elaine Pittack of Bethlehem Twp., PA, Robert Yiaski of South Whitehall Twp., PA, Linda Cawley of Stockertown, PA; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe and her brother: Robert Kiefer.
Graveside services are 10:30 AM Saturday at Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.