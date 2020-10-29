Doris F. Palmer, 85, formerly of Salisbury Twp., passed away October 28, 2020 at Quarryville Nursing Home, Quarryville, PA. She was the widow of Allan C. Palmer, who passed away in 2012. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Arlene (Merkle) Schaffer. Doris was a school bus driver at Swain School in Allentown until her retirement. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus.



Survivors: Daughters, Deborah Crush and her husband Henry, Sherry Hadinger and her husband David, Karen Diehl and her husband Roger, Mary Wilton and her husband Thomas, Melissa Miller and her husband David and Kristina Waterman and her husband Daniel; Siblings, Thomas, Paul, Robert Schaffer and Sharon Trapp; 38 Grandchildren and 36 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by Siblings, Arthur Schaffer, Miriam Harris, Arthea Callery, Lorraine Reddington and Janette Masters.



Services: 10:30 AM Sat., Oct. 31st at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St., Emmaus. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A viewing will be held Sat. 9-10:30AM at church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.



Contributions: may be made to the church at the address above.



