|
|
Doris Hunt Flick, 91, formerly of Lower Nazareth Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Country Meadows of Hershey, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Francis F. Flick with whom she shared 67 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 2, 2016. Born on September 9, 1928 in Sandts Eddy, Doris was the daughter of the late Alvin Hunt and Minnie Hess Hunt. Doris was a 1946 graduate of Nazareth Area High School. After graduation she was employed as a secretary at Lehigh University, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Luria Engineering. In later years Doris became a Realtor Associate for John A. Turtzo, Inc. before working for Bethlehem Steel, in Martin Tower, as an administrative assistant in the Tax Department. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Doris cherished time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by her son, Brian Flick and his wife Lea of Mechanicsburg, PA; her daughter, Cynthia Flick Scanlon and her husband, David, of Centreville, VA; her five grandchildren: Colin, Peter & Tyler Scanlon; Brandon & Erin Flick. Doris is survived by a sister, Mary Trone, of Mechanicsburg, PA; a brother, Richard Hunt and his wife Judith, of Lower Nazareth Township; a brother-in-law, Robert Flick, Sr., of Nampa, ID; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers: Carl Hunt, Alvin "Jack" Hunt, and Paul Hunt, and sisters: Grace Fehnel and Joyce Forbes. Doris was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Hecktown. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, at 11:00 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA, 18020, followed by burial in Hope Cemetery of Hecktown. A calling hour will take place on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the church until the service begins. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019