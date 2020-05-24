Doris (Wolf) Foster, 99, of Bethlehem, passed away May 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Franklin Preston Foster, to whom she was married for 69 years. Born in Belleville, IL she was the daughter of the late Edward and Estella (Tribout) Wolf. She met her husband at a USO dance and moved to Long Island, NY in 1945. In 1991, Doris and her husband moved to Bethlehem, PA. Doris attended Dowling College in NY and worked for Security Abstract & Title Co. as an Abstractor. She also worked as a private secretary in both Belleville and Bay Shore, NY. During WWII she was a volunteer at the USO and a member of the Girls' Service Organization. Later in life she was a volunteer librarian, a Charter Member of the Good Samaritan Hospital Guild, a Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Bay Shore, Vice Regent of the CDA Court of Easton, and a member of SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church and their Senior Group.
Doris was lovingly referred to as Grandma "D" and could always be counted on for Easter and Christmas cookies. She loved playing bridge and scrabble. She had pets throughout her life, dogs, cats, and in the late twenties, a monkey.
Survivors: daughters- Carolyn Foster Segal and husband Philip of Bethlehem, Maryann Y. Foster of Sunnyside, NY; grandchildren- Jessica Henry and husband Adam, Ted Segal and wife Kathleen, Elizabeth Segal and fiancé Zoe Barth-Werb, Molly Foster and Joseph Foster; great grandchildren- Amelia Henry, Walter Henry, Margot and Audrey Segal. She was predeceased by her son- Edward Franklin Foster.
Services will be Private for the family and are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made in Doris's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.